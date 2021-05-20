US government agency info leads to child porn charges against Kildare man

Information from a government agency in the United States led to a County Kildare man appearing in court on allegations of possessing child pornography.

The man, aged in his 20s, appeared before Naas District Court on May 19.

Det Gda Wayne Kelly said when charged the man replied that he “didn’t knowingly have in my possession child pornography.”

He added that the case dates back to 2016 and it would also be alleged that the defendant had three videos in his possession.

He said the images portrayed boys and girls aged between four and 14 engaging in sexual activity, including penetrative sex with adults and children.

Det Gda Kelly said there are an alleged 272 pornographic images.

The court heard that the National Child Protection Agency in the US provided information relating to the case after an image was uploaded to an email account. The IP address was located in County Kildare.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to July 7 for the service of a book of evidence and at the request of defending solicitor Tim Kennelly, he imposed reporting restrictions.

The defendant was granted bail on condition that he sign on daily at a named garda station, surrender his passport and not apply for alternative travel documents.