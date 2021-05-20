Barretstown looking for volunteers to help out before camp re-opens for families

Barretstown Children’s Charity in Ballymore Eustace is currently in the process of getting camp ready for Friday, June 4th to once again welcome back children and their families living with serious illness.

The venue is looking for people living in and around Kildare who might be free and available to give a helping hand on site

Duties would include grounds work, painting, weeding etc.

A spokesperson said: "We’re hoping to get volunteers to help out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am – 4pm from next week and the following week.

Barretstown runs onsite residential camps and programmes for children and their families affected by serious illnesses like cancer, as well as virtual, school and hospital outreach programmes.

Families are given a chance to unwind, destress and enjoy quality family-time together in a fun, safe and relaxing environment.

Since opening its gates in 1994, Barretstown has catered for over 70,000 children and their families.

Get in touch by emailing info@barretstown.org or calling 045 864 115.