Kildare shoppers urged to support Great Irish Bake fundraiser to raise funds for seriously ill children

Tesco is calling on shoppers across Kildare to support this year’s ‘Great Irish Bake’ fundraiser to raise much ‘kneaded’ dough for the little heroes in CHI at Temple Street. Customers visiting Tesco stores between Monday, 17th May and Sunday, 23rd May can support the annual fundraising initiative by donating €1 at the till or at the checkout online, with 100% of the funds raised going to Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street.

Throughout the Great Irish Bake week, Tesco has set an ambitious fundraising target of €150,000. Over the past six years, Tesco stores across Kildare have hosted the Great Irish Bake fundraising events and raised €50,551.38 all of which has gone to purchasing life-saving equipment to support sick children from all across Ireland who visit CHI at Temple Street.

Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said: “The Great Irish Bake for Children’s Health foundation Temple Street is a fundraiser that we continue to be hugely passionate about which is why at Tesco, we have made it easier than ever for our colleagues and customers to get involved and support it in any way they can. While we cannot host the Great Irish Bake sale in our stores at the moment, colleagues and customers can still donate €1 at the till or online checkout to raise vital funds to support CHI at Temple Street.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children's Health Foundation said: “Funds raised from the Great Irish Bake provide a vital lifeline to so many critically ill children in our hospitals, and this year we need those funds more than ever. Your bakes and donations will fund essential equipment in CHI at Temple Street - equipment that makes an enormous difference for the diagnosis and treatment of children, like ultrasound machines, pumps, patient monitors and so much more. Thanks to Tesco for everything they do and have done throughout our partnership – now, let’s have a Great Irish Bake!”

Since the partnership began in 2014, Tesco colleagues and customers across Ireland have helped to raise over €6million through various fundraisers, helping to purchase much-needed equipment for the hospital’s theatres, wards, laboratories and intensive care units.

There are other ways that customers can support Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street throughout the year. From this week (Wednesday, 12th) shoppers in select* Tesco stores can purchase a pack of adult or children’s F&F face coverings. This year, Tesco has pledged to donate all profits from F&F branded face coverings to Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street, with over €94,000 donated since August 2020.

Each year CHI at Temple Street treats over 147,000 children from across the country. For thousands of children, CHI at Temple Street is the only hospital in Ireland they can be treated in. Through the charity partner programme, Tesco colleagues and customers can help sick kids from all over Ireland get better and be real-life heroes to children attending the hospital.