Ticket evaders on Kildare trains detected by gardaí and Irish Rail officials

Leixlip Garda were yesterday conducting random checks on train services in the locality with Irish Rail Revenue Protection officers.

A total of 12 tickets were issued to people who were travelling without a ticket.





Community Gardai from Naas conducted proactive patrols over the weekend onboard trains and at train stations between Sallins, Hazlehatch and Newbridge.

Gardaí said these patrols were targeting anti social behaviour and crime prevention and helping to make commuter lines safer in conjunction with Irish Rail.

Earlier this month, gardaí from Kildare Division supported by the Garda Dog Unit and along with Irish Rail staff carried out patrols yesterday evening on commuter rail services from Heuston Station.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said that further operations are planned for the month as travel restrictions are eased and train capacity increases.

He added: "The purpose of the operations are to prevent anti-social behaviour on trains and at stations and to prevent and detect the use and transportation of drugs."

Gardaí have been regularly patrolling stations and trains during Level 5 restrictions to ensure that journeys are essential.