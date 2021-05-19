Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, May 19

The death has occurred of Marina Killoran (née Jordan)

The Court, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Marina Killoran (nee Jordan) formerly of Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin 24. Late of Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.Beloved wife of Alan and devoted mother to daughters Shannon and Erin. Daughter of Joseph and the late Doris Jordan. Loving sister of Leona, Joanne, Sharon, Thea and brother Marcus.Greatly missed by all her family including father-in-law Tony, sisters-in-law Susan and Amy, brothers-in-law Anthony, Paul, Adrian and Ray, nieces Shona, Zara, Lea and Meadow, nephews Adam, Séan and Tadhg, her niece, Angelica (born asleep) and five angel babies,Erin’s and Shannon’s boyfriends Jason and David, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

May she rest in eternal peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Marina's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) King

Glasshealy, Ballitore, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Pat and Molly and brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolores, sons Clive , Stewart and Wayne, brother Donie, sister Lucy, grandchildren Mechéladh, Saoirse, Caolán, Sophie and Jason, great-granddaughter Bethany, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade, for prayers at 7pm (limited to 50 people).

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday morning (20th May) limited to 50 people. The Mass will be live streamed on https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Flynn

Woodside Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Passed away, peacefully, on Monday, the 17th of May, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly missed by her daughters Rosemary, Annette, Edel, Deirdre, Siobhan and Carol, her sons John, Jerry, David and Alan, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters-in-law, special friend Lilibeth, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Betty's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link;

/https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Ryan

Maynooth, Kildare / Drumcondra, Dublin



Ryan, James (Jim), Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Drumcondra, Dublin, May 17th 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness, bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, children Daniel, Paula, David and Ciaran, and their partners Michael and Una, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Daniel, Eve, Chloe and Marlene, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for James (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

James's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

The commital service in Newlands Cross Crematorioum can be viewed on Thursday at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

James's Funeral Cortège will be leaving his residence on Thursday at approx. 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link :

https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and for the safety of everyone, the house will be private.

The death has occurred of Stephen (Stevie) Wright

Narraghmore, Kildare



Stephen (Stevie) Wright, Narraghmore, Ballitore, Athy, Co Kildarew, who died on 18th May 2021 (peacefully) at St James's Hospital. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Phylis. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Kathleen, sisters Bridget and Susie, brothers in law Noel and Dave, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Funeral arriving at The Church of S.S. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, on Thursday morning 20th for 11am requiem Mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, house private, please.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Stevie's family at the bottom of the page, Stevie's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie