Two Kildare good causes hoping for a Lotto luck next weekend

On Saturday, May 29, Kildare organisations the Irish Peatland Conservation Council and Naas Community First Responders will compete in two different categories in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

These awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

The Irish Peatland Conservation Council are finalists in the Heritage category of the Awards. The purpose of the IPCC, a charity based at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre, is to protect a representative sample of peatland habitat for people to enjoy today and into the future.

Their project, Enhancing Breeding Habitat for the Endangered Marsh Fritillary Butterfly on Lullymore West Bog, Co Kildare, focused on protecting Europe’s only endangered butterfly on the wet grassland habitat. Through the project, they trained 14 citizen scientists in butterfly monitoring and also introduced two donkeys to the site who enhanced the conservation of the Marsh Fritillary Butterfly.

Naas Community First Responders are a group of local volunteers who work alongside the National Ambulance Service to respond to calls of cardiac arrest, stroke, heart attack and choking.

The unit were responsible for installing three outdoor Public Access Defibrillators throughout the town. Naas CFR began as a group of six and have since grown to a team of 18 volunteers who save lives and provide essential training to schools and businesses alike. They will compete in the Health & Wellbeing category of the Good Causes Awards.

Each category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this.

The winners will be announced at a virtual event hosted by Grainne Seoige live from the Mansion House on Saturday, May 29.