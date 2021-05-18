Let the games begin: Newbridge sports shop opens for busy summer

G Sports sports shop in Newbridge is opening its doors to customers this week for the first time since Christmas Eve.

Proprietor Andrew Groves had previously criticised some supermarkets for exploiting loopholes by selling sliothars which he was unable to sell in-store.

The store just off Moorefield Road employs two full-time people and has been in business for five years.

Mr Groves said: "We closed our doors on Christmas Eve and that was the last time we had customers in our shop.

"It's been a tough few months for small, independent retailers as there are loopholes in the laws which allows supermarkets to sell non-essential goods.

"So you had florists closed for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day but supermarkets could sell flowers by the bunch.

"You also had some supermarkets with baskets of sliothars on display and customers were picking them up with their shopping."

Mr Groves has previously taken to social media to criticise the anomalies in the legislation and was also a guest on RTE Radio's Liveline programme.

Mr Groves said there was more "fairness" during previous lockdowns and as the rule about essential-only shops was more strictly applied.

The G Sports has just launched its own brand GAA football gloves in time for the busy GAA season ahead.

Mr Groves added: "I'd encourage anybody passing our shop from Tuesday onwards to drop in and shop local and have a look at our range of goods."