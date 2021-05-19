First Anniversary of Aisling Earley, Clane

Earley

1st anniversary

In loving memory of our darling daughter and sister Aisling whose anniversary occurs on the 23rd May, 2021.

Memories have such special ways of bringing back our yesterdays,

Each of us in our own way,

Have special thoughts of you today.

Loved and missed by your mam and dad sisters Níamh, Caitríona, Eibhlín, brother Tomás.

Also your aunties, uncles cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Mass will be offered for Aisling on Sunday 23rd May at 11.30am and can be viewed on www.claneparish.com