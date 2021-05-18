Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 18

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Flynn

Woodside Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Passed away, peacefully, on Monday, the 17th of May, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly missed by her daughters Rosemary, Annette, Edel, Deirdre, Siobhan and Carol, her sons John, Jerry, David and Alan, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters-in-law, special friend Lilibeth, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Betty's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Richard Falkiner

Rodanstown, Kilcock, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare



Peacefully in the loving care of Dunboyne Nursing Home. Richard, predeceased by his father Thomas (Derry). Loving son of Elizabeth (Lil). Deeply regretted by his brother Tom, sisters May and Clare and brother-in-law Kieran. Sadly missed by Derry, Jeannette and Michael, special friends Ger and Freya, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

May He Rest In Peace.

Richard's funeral cortège will travel from his home on Wednesday evening May 19th at 7pm via Mulhussey and Pagestown en route to the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett Kilcloon arriving at 7:30pm. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place for family on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Richard's family in the 'Condolences' section below. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Andrzej LEKACZ

Kildare



Lekacz (Rzeszow, Poland) – May 17, 2021, (passed away peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Andrzej, beloved husband of Iwona and dear father of Michal and Bartlomiej; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sister Ela, daughters-in-law Ciara and Beata, brothers-in-law Maciek and Jakub, grandchildren Megan and Ben, family and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium on Thursday at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“Reunited in Christ with his Dad”

The death has occurred of Mary Mullins (née Glennon)

Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilkenny



Formerly of The Curragh Camp and Barrack Street, Co. Kilkenny. Wife of the late Frank and mother of the late Frankie and Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Christy and Peter, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Adrienne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended relatives and friends.

Mary Mary Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Cusack (née Aldridge)

2 Forest Park, Athy, Kildare



Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th May at St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Dearly missed by her husband Paul, daughters Christine and Anita, son Paul, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Katrina, sister-in-law Irene, brother-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Josie, Patrick, Daragh, Rian, Finn and Milo, nieces, nephews, and much loved by her close friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (19th May) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie.

A private family cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.