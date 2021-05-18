Driver managed to get out of car after it overturned near Naas
The overturned vehicle at the scene PHOTO: Wicklow Fire Service
This was the scene of a collision near Naas when a car overturned in wet road conditions.
The incident happened in the Eadestown area on Wednesday.
Wicklow Fire Service crew in Blessington responded and said a single occupant had managed to get out of the vehicle.
An ambulance took the casualty to be medically assessed.
The Blessington crew provided traffic management and scene safety alongside local gardaí.
