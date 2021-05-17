LATEST: Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing teenager

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rory Carr, who is missing from Balbriggan, Dublin since 1st May 2021.

Rory was last seen at 9am on the morning of Saturday, 1st May 2021.

Rory is described as being 5'10" in height with a medium build.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Rory was wearing at the time he went missing.

He has been known to frequent the Coolock area.

Gardaí and Rory’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Rory’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.