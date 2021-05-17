People queued for Penneys to open
Queues and traffic across Kildare as non-essential retail shops re-open today
A queue of over a dozen people outside Penneys in Newbridge this morning
Socially-distant queues formed outside many shops today as non-essential retail outlets were allowed to re-open.
Newbridge town was busier than usual and road users said traffic had returned to almost pre-pandemic levels.
The Penneys store in the town, which was appointment-only last week, opened its doors to all customers but had strict quotas in place to limit numbers.
The Government urged people to remember that you still have to wear a face covering when shopping, even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.
It also said:
- when planning your shopping trip, please support your local retailers and businesses;
- if you feel unwell you should stay at home;
- if you do go out shopping, dress appropriately as you may have to queue outside;
- try to shop at off-peak times and keep a 2 metre distance from other shoppers and staff;
- try to keep your shopping time to a minimum and remember to use hand sanitiser when entering and leaving the shop;
- remember - you can still shop online or over the phone and collect your goods or have them delivered.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on