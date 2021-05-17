Queues and traffic across Kildare as non-essential retail shops re-open today

Socially-distant queues formed outside many shops today as non-essential retail outlets were allowed to re-open.

Newbridge town was busier than usual and road users said traffic had returned to almost pre-pandemic levels.

The Penneys store in the town, which was appointment-only last week, opened its doors to all customers but had strict quotas in place to limit numbers.

The Government urged people to remember that you still have to wear a face covering when shopping, even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

It also said: