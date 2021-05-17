People queued for Penneys to open

Queues and traffic across Kildare as non-essential retail shops re-open today

Senan Hogan

A queue of over a dozen people outside Penneys in Newbridge this morning

Socially-distant queues formed outside many shops today as non-essential retail outlets were allowed to re-open. 

Newbridge town was busier than usual and road users said traffic had returned to almost pre-pandemic levels. 

The Penneys store in the town, which was appointment-only last week, opened its doors to all customers but had strict quotas in place to limit numbers.  

The Government urged people to remember that you still have to wear a face covering when shopping, even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

It also said:

  • when planning your shopping trip, please support your local retailers and businesses;
  • if you feel unwell you should stay at home;
  • if you do go out shopping, dress appropriately as you may have to queue outside;
  • try to shop at off-peak times and keep a 2 metre distance from other shoppers and staff;
  • try to keep your shopping time to a minimum and remember to use hand sanitiser when entering and leaving the shop;
  • remember - you can still shop online or over the phone and collect your goods or have them delivered.