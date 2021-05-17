Kildare horse trails proposal is left behind in the starting stalls

What about the horses ?

A call has been made to have horse riding trails incorporated in future plans for walkways, blueways or greenways around County Kildare.

Athy councillor Veralouise Behan said there has been a decrease in bridle pathways, which has left horse riders “marginalised and excluded.”

She told a Kildare County Council meeting that riders with just a horse and no vehicles would be accommodated and if necessary barriers could be erected for safety reasons.

She said a bridle path would support equine tourism which is important to the county and would also help to reverse the decline in the number of women participating in sport.

She said this would contribute to physical health and mental well being and said that the roads are too dangerous for riders.

She was supported by Cllr Ide Cussen who said the trails need to be done to avoid riders having to go on to the road.

Cllr Ciara Galvin said that those who have a disability and need to use a carriage would also be able to use these trails.

KCC’s Celina Barrett said the funding for greenways and blueways comes through the National Transport Authority or the Department of Transport and “a dedicated funding stream for horse riding facilities is currently not available”

Ms Barrett said tissue can be raised with the NTA but “it is anticipated that this would not be desirable to them from a safety perspective.”

She believes that a horse trail would need to be a standalone project and “a different funding stream sought.”