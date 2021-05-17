Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 17

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Cusack (née Aldridge)

2 Forest Park, Athy, Kildare



Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th May at St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Dearly missed by her husband Paul, daughters Christine and Anita, son Paul, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Katrina, sister-in-law Irene, brother-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Josie, Patrick, Daragh, Rian, Finn and Milo, nieces, nephews, and much loved by her close friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (19th May) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie.

A private family cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Sister Teresa Keenan

Collinstown, Carbury, Kildare



The death has occurred of Sister Teresa Keenan, Missionary Sisters of the Assumption,14 Buckingham Road, Port Elizabeth, 6401, South Africa and formerly of Collinstown, Carbury, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, in the special care of her community sisters following an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Ellen ,brother John,sister Josephine, brothers in law Robert and Matthew. Teresa will be sadly missed by her brothers Larry (Manchester), Martin (Carbury), sisters Jane (Manchester) and Anne (Tuam), Aunt Phyllis (Carbury), sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, Assumption Sisters in South Africa and Ballynahinch, Co Down, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Sister Teresa Rest in Peace

Sister Teresa's Funeral will take place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Anyone wishing to leave a condolence message can do so in the condolence section below or email their condolence to msabuck@telkomsa.net.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam Dilís

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Mary Mullins (née Glennon)

Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilkenny



Formerly of The Curragh Camp and Barrack Street, Co. Kilkenny. Wife of the late Frank and mother of the late Frankie and Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Christy and Peter, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Adrienne, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended relatives and friends.

Mary Mary Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Bridget FLEMING (née Kavanagh)

Graiguecullen, Carlow / Moone, Kildare



Bridget Fleming (nee Kavanagh), of 3 Fruithill Court, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of 6 Maryborough St. Graiguecullen, Carlow and Moone, Co.Kildare, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 15th, 2021, at her son Lemie’s home.

Beloved wife of the late Liam, much loved mother of Tony, John, Liam, Jean, Mary, Clodagh and the late James, adored grandmother of Nicola, David, Ria, Ella, Terrence, Rory, Raisa, Liam, Olivia, Louise and Aishling .

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Laura Gough, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Monday at 11.30am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Bridget’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time and you are invited to leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Sandra HUGHES

Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare



HUGHES Sandra (Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 14th May 2021 (peacefully) in St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by her only daughter Nicole and Sandra's partner J.P., son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Taylor, Cassie, Anna-May, Ciara, Summer, Adam and Ryan (twins), brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Sandra Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Sandra's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh Facebook page:

https://m.facebook.com/ TheCurraghChurch/

Those who would have liked to have attended but due to current restrictions cannot can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.