Interiors: A tidy home means a tidy mind

We all want to function to the best of our ability and having a tidy home is a wonderful way to ensure we function efficiently.

An uncluttered home will relieve stress and give us more time to focus on the things that are most important to us, such as family and work. With the pandemic we are spending more time at home, so the importance of having a well-organised home is even more prevalent.

Decluttering will give our homes a new lease of life. Here are a few simple updates to make our homes feel more organised whilst also enabling us to feel happier and more content in our homes.

Decluttering can be tedious so try to tackle one area at a time to ensure you do not get overwhelmed and quit halfway through.

Toys

When it comes to tackling toys, try to organise them into different storage containers, eg, dolls, cars, small figures, Lego, arts and crafts, costumes, board games, etc.

Label the storage boxes so your children will quickly learn to keep the room tidy and store the toys in the relevant containers. Make clean-up fun so your children don’t see tidying up as a chore.

When your child has simply outgrown some toys, I would suggest you give them to a charity shop as they could be of great benefit to another family.

Books and Magazines

Untidy bookcases can make your home feel cluttered. There are a number of ways in which you can organise your books - by author, by book type eg, romance, thriller etc, or even by the sleeve colour. If you prefer a minimalist interior or you don’t like to display what you read, then you could consider displaying your books facing inwards. For unwanted books you could consider a charity shop, a car boot sale or recycling.

Wardrobe

Clearing your wardrobe will save you time, reduce stress and enable you to manage your wardrobe more efficiently.

When decluttering your wardrobe I would suggest you create four bundles - 1) keep, 2) sell, 3) recycle and 4) charity. As you work your way through your wardrobe add your unwanted items to the relevant pile. Once complete, bag and label your charity and recycle piles.

Before you add your keep items back to the wardrobe, separate them into different sections, eg skirts, dresses trousers, day tops, occasional tops etc. When adding them back into your wardrobe, I would also suggest you add each section by colour from lightest to darkest.

This will make it much easier when pulling together an outfit.

Furniture

Before you decide to discard unwanted furniture, take a moment to see if you could repurpose it or upcycle it so it works in another room in your home. With plenty of self-help tutorials available online, this is the perfect opportunity to update an existing piece of furniture.

Whether you decide to repaint a dresser, change the handles of your bedside cabinets, upholster a chair or simply paint a picture frame, upcycling your furniture can be very rewarding.

Selling

Remember that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure so where possible you may be able to earn yourself some extra money to make your decluttering process even more rewarding.

We all have clothes in the wardrobe that still have tags on them, are too small or are simply no longer to our taste. There are many online websites for selling clothing. Here are a few: www.depop.com, www.siopaella.com and www.ebay.ie.

Sites for selling unwanted furniture are www.dondeal.ie, www.adverts.ie, www.buyandsell.ie.

If you find it difficult to sell a piece of furniture, you could offer your item free of charge provided the buyer collects which avoids you paying any disposal fees. Plus, you are happy in the knowledge that your piece of furniture will be recycled and re-loved.

Storage

Having adequate storage in your home helps ensure you keep it tidy. Some new storage solutions to consider are ottomans for your living room, hall or bedroom with built in storage, custom seating with lift up storage, divan beds with pull out drawers or even a custom storage solution for your staircase to utilise the area under your staircase.

I hope you enjoyed reading my column and that you found these decluttering tips helpful.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.