Kildare Property Watch: Ten acres with development potential in Brannockstown for €750,000

A development site of around 10 acres, on which sits a house, at Brannockstown, near Naas, has gone on the market with JP&M Doyle, priced in the region of €750,000.

The propery on the site is a detached bungalow of around 165 sq m, which has a hall, conservatory, kitchen/dining room, sitting room bathroom, three bedrooms and an attached garage.

It stands on an extensive site, which is laid out in three paddocks and gardens.

According to the selling agent, the property offers development potential, with approximately 3.5 of its acres shown as a Zoned Settlement Expansion/Existing Settlement, as per the Brannockstown Settlement Plan on the current Kildare County Development Plan. Lands beside the site were recently developed for the new housing scheme of Grangemore Manor.

For more information or to make an appointment to view, contact JP&M Doyle on 01 4903201 or email enquiries@jpmdoyle.ie.