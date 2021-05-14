Relay for Life Kildare goes online again this year as it continues to fight cancer

“Cancer is still here, it's not going away, but we are here to fight it every step of the way with our patients — that's the motto of the Irish Cancer Society (ICA),” stressed Peter O'Neill from Relay for Life Kildare.

The Newbridge man has outlined plans for this year's virtual Relay. For the second year in a row, the volunteers and teams have had to go online due to the Covid 19 restrictions. Peter is hopeful that next year, they will all be able to meet up in person.

However, he is still excited about the 2021 event, which is due to be shown on its Facebook page on August 21.

“The ICA only get 2% of their funding from the government and Daffodil Day didn't raise as much as it would have either due to the restrictions,” he said.

So far 12 to 15 teams have come on board and he is urging anyone who wants to get a team together to contact the committee.

“We are looking for people to get involved from outlying areas across Kildare. We are not putting any pressure on anyone to raise a certain amount. We are asking people to just do what they can,” he added.

He pointed out that the funds raised will be put towards vital services.

The night nurse service, which looks after patients towards the end of their lives, provided 356 nights of care in Kildare last year. During 2020, volunteer drivers took Kildare patients on 746 trips for chemotherapy appointments, while 333 people from the county accessed counseling services. The ICA support centre had 560 appointments with Kildare cancer patients.

Peter highlighted there are very few families who have not been touched by the disease. Last year, Relay teams had to come up with new ways of raising funds.

“People stayed in their bubbles, they had events in their back gardens, in their homes, people had their own Candle of Hope ceremonies, it was brilliant,” he said.

The candle bags (€5) will be on sale again this year from the teams or from any committee member.

This year, there will be a number of candle of hope ceremonies filmed from around the county which will be broadcast on the Facebook page on August 21. Teams will also be sending in short videos of their endeavours, which will be compiled into a montage and shown on the day.

“Early diagnosis is vital when it comes to cancer. With prostrate and breast cancer, the outcome has been phenomenal when you get an early diagnosis. We are hoping that there won't be a surge in numbers once the restrictions ease because people have put off going to get checked. It is so important to get checked,” said Peter.

As part of Relay, Peter pointed out the volunteers celebrate those who have survived cancer, remember those who have passed, and fight for those battling the disease.

To get more information or to sign up a team log on to Relay for Life Kildare on Facebook. For further information call Peter on 087 2422380. To donate click here.