Naas town centre office evacuated because of fire
Incident
Naas
A office in Naas town centre premises was evacuated after an afternoon fire broke out.
The incident happened at a legal office near the junction of South Main Street and Basin Street on Wednesday.
The emergency services - gardaí, ambulance staff and fire services personnel - attended, though the event was described as minor.
The office was evacuated as a precautionary measure and it's understood that no injuries were reported.
It is believed that the fire started because of a problem associated with a ceiling light.
