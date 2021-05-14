Naas town centre office evacuated because of fire

A office in Naas town centre premises was evacuated after an afternoon fire broke out.

The incident happened at a legal office near the junction of South Main Street and Basin Street on Wednesday.

The emergency services - gardaí, ambulance staff and fire services personnel - attended, though the event was described as minor.

The office was evacuated as a precautionary measure and it's understood that no injuries were reported.

It is believed that the fire started because of a problem associated with a ceiling light.