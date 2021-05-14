Drama as two bidders fight it out for three Kildare apartments sold together

Three apartments in South Kildare went for a song today - at just over €70,000 each.

The three properties were sold as one lot in the BidX1 online auction.

The Opening Bid was €200,000 and the Closing Bid was €212,000 for Apartments 1, 2 & 3, Church Court, Castledermot.

Only two bidders were involved and they each bid in €1,000 amounts until the end.

Two one bedroom and one two bedroom apartments were involved.

The apartments were in good condition throughout and ranged in size from approximately 40 sq. m (430 sq. ft) to 60 sq. m (645 sq. ft).

