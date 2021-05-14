Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 14

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Byrne

Moone, Kildare



Michael (Mick) Byrne, Snipestown Cross, Moone, Co. Kildare who died on 13th May 2021, beloved son of the late Murth and Julia, and brother of the late Adrienne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Fiona, stepdaughter Emma, brothers Jayson, Declan, Patrick and Nigel, sisters Judy, and Philomena, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone, on Saturday morning for 11am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Michael's family at the bottom of the page, the Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

''May Mick Rest In Peace''

The death has occurred of Angela Murtagh (née Dowling)

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Murtagh (nee Dowling), Angela, Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 13th 2021, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Jason, daughter Emma, Emma's partner John, granddaughter Chloe, brothers Johnny and Martin, sister Annie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Angela (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Angela's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link :

https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Angela's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday morning at approx. 10:30am, travelling via Angela's residence in Old Greenfield to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Mary Imelda (Delma) Walsh (née D'Arcy)

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare



Walsh (nee D'Arcy), Mary Imelda (Delma), Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, peacefully after a long illness in the care of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross, beloved wife of Des and wonderful mother to Kevin, Aideen, Fergal and Declan. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Laura and Linda and her adored grandchildren Oisín, Sorcha, Kyle, Enya, Clíodhna, Ryan, Daniel, Emily and Aaron. Delma is predeceased by her sister Rita and will be deeply missed by her sisters Olive and Catherine and her brothers Gerard and Seán, brothers and sisters in-law, her nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Delma. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Delma's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 1pm by clicking on the following link :

https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Delma's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence on Saturday at approx. 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross by clicking on the following link :

https://olh.ie/fundraising/

Due to Covid19 restrictions and for the safety of everyone the house will be private.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kate) Scanlon

Campion Crescent, Kildare Town, Kildare



Very peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in her 96th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving children John, Ann, Mary, Kathleen, Teresa, Pauline and Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kate Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Kildare Town. Kate's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Robert DUNNE

St. Brigid's Terrace, Kill, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Patrician Avenue, Naas. Peacefully, in Naas Hospital, after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Kathleen father of Kitty, Tony, Brendan and Rose. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Betty, Rosaleen and Sally, brother Joe, daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Jonathan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

"May Robert Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday with a Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of St, Brigid, Kill. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie/. Robert will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas, following the Funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Gillick

Rockfield Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Inchicore, Dublin



Gillick, John (Sean), Rockfield Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Inchicore and Rathcoole, Dublin, May 12th 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved brother of the late Patrick and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noeleen, children Martin, David, Declan, John, Yvonne and Linda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Louis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

John's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Saturday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made by clicking on the following link : https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/