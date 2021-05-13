INTO THE WEST: Holiday home goes under hammer with a guide price of €46k

This attractive two bedroom holiday home which spans 96 square metres (1,033 sq. ft) is located within East Clare Holiday Village near Bodyke.

It has planning permission for short term letting.

It has a guide price of €46,000 and features in the BidX1 auction on May 16.

See a Walkaround Video here.

The property is located approximately 37 km north of Limerick City and approximately 32 km east of Ennis town.

Transport links include the R352, R461 and Bus Eireann services.

The property is situated approximately 3km north of Bodyke Village, just off the R352.



The property is arranged over ground and first floors to provide a two bedroom holiday home.

The property is situated within a wider residential development.