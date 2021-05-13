Kildare libraries back open by appointment system

Kildare libraries are now open for normal full time hours from Monday to Saturday on an appointment basis.

The appointments are for browsing and borrowing items and appointments can be booked online at the Kildare Libraries website or alternatively patrons can email or call their particular local library. The appointments are for 30 mins.

Newbridge Library is still hosting online events as well. These can be booked via Eventbrite, and it also runs online book clubs.

"We are delighted to have patrons back in the library," it said.

For full details on all the libraries across Kildare log on to www.kildare.ie/library/OnlineBookingSystem/