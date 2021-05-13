LATEST: Woman in 20s arrested after gardaí raid apartment off N7

Gardaí attached to the Money Laundering Investigation Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), carried out a planned operation at an apartment complex in Citywest off the N7 this morning.

During the course of the search €30,000 in cash, €20,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis (subject to analysis) and drug dealing paraphernalia were seized.

A number of electronic devices were also seized for forensic examination.

A female in her 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion on Money Laundering contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Acts 2010 to 2021 and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said this morning’s operation was part of an ongoing investigation into the laundering of the criminal proceeds of drug trafficking in West Dublin areas.