Kildare home owner saw burglar standing in doorway
FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in St Wolstan's Abbey area of Celbridge on at 1.30pm on Saturday, May 8.
The occupant heard a noise downstairs and went down to find the kitchen ransacked.
A male was seen standing in a doorway.
This man was described as being in his early 20s, having black curly hair, of 5 foot 9 inches in height with skin acne and dark blue clothes.
Celbridge Gardaí are investigating.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary that occurred at a residence in Celbridge on Saturday, 8th May 2021.
"Investigations are ongoing at this time."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on