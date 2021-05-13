Kildare home owner saw burglar standing in doorway

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in St Wolstan's Abbey area of Celbridge on at 1.30pm on Saturday, May 8.

The occupant heard a noise downstairs and went down to find the kitchen ransacked.

A male was seen standing in a doorway.

This man was described as being in his early 20s, having black curly hair, of 5 foot 9 inches in height with skin acne and dark blue clothes.

Celbridge Gardaí are investigating.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary that occurred at a residence in Celbridge on Saturday, 8th May 2021.

"Investigations are ongoing at this time."