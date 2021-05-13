Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, May 13

The death has occurred of Christopher Davis

Castlemitchell South, Athy, Kildare / Laois



Son of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Davis) and brother of the late Richard, Tony, Patricia, Maggie and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Richard, Stephen, Alan and Christopher Jnr., brothers Willie, Kevin, Dan and Barney, sisters Imelda and Jacinta, daughters-in-law Tara, Kerrie and Ennet, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday (15th May) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Robert DUNNE

St. Brigid's Terrace, Kill, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Patrician Avenue, Naas. Peacefully, in Naas Hospital, after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Kathleen father of Kitty, Tony, Brendan and Rose. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Betty, Rosaleen and Sally, brother Joe, daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Jonathan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

"May Robert Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday with a Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of St, Brigid, Kill. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie/. Robert will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas, following the Funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Gillick

Rockfield Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Inchicore, Dublin



Gillick, John (Sean), Rockfield Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Inchicore and Rathcoole, Dublin, May 12th 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved brother of the late Patrick and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noeleen, children Martin, David, Declan, John, Yvonne and Linda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Louis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

John's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Saturday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made by clicking on the following link : https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

The death has occurred of Betty (Elizabeth) Melia (née Dunne)

Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare / Allenwood, Kildare



In her 93rd year. Late of Lowtown, Allenwood. Wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Mick, Paddy, Jim and Ned, daughter Lily, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn on Friday at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Betty's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. People can line the route from the house to the Church in Derrinturn via Rathmore using social distancing and adhering to government guide lines. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

In keeping with restrictions the family would like the house private please.

The death has occurred of Noel THOMPSON

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare / Carrickmacross, Monaghan



Unexpectedly, at his home. Beloved grandson of the late Ann Dowling and remembering his brother-in-law John Delaney both recently deceased.

Sadly missed by his fiancée Sinéad, mother Margaret, father Matthew, sisters Joanne and Christine, brother Graham, sister-in-law Ita, brother-in-law Gary, nieces Carlie and Sophie, godson Cody, Margaret's husband John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

"May Noel Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Carrickmacross.

Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on

https://www.carrickmacrossparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

A cremation service will follow the Funeral Mass in Newland's Cross Crematorium with web-streaming from there on the link below.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. https://www.cfireland.ie/

Those who would like to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.