K Club in Straffan is hiring people to join its team
The K Club said it is seeking the best and brightest talent to join its team.
Tucked away in Kildare’s idyllic countryside, yet just a stone’s throw from Dublin, The K Club sits in a world of its own.
This prestigious resort has earned its reputation as one of Ireland’s key luxury destinations.
Now under new ownership, The K Club is being reimagined.
The resort is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment, which will see The K Club transformed into a truly unique leisure experience.
See more information at: https://www.kclub.ie/careers/
01 6017226 | recruitment@kclub.ie | www.kclub.ie The K Club, Straffan, County Kildare
