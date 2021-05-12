JOBS: Popular Kildare hotel is hiring for several positions
The Court Yard Hotel in Leixlip is currently recruiting for several positions which are both flexible part-time and full-time.
Assistant Operations Manager - Full Time
Hotel Duty Manager - Full Time
Accommodation Supervisor - Full Time
Accommodation Staff - Both Full Time & Part Time
Security - Both Full Time & Part Time
Kitchen Porters - Both Full Time & Part Time
Bar Servers - Both Full Time & Part Time
Receptionist - Full Time
Restaurant Server - Full Time
To apply, please email your CV to hr@courtyard.ie
Main St, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, W23, E9TI Tel : +353 1 629 5100.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on