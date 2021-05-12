Plans revealed for "mini supermarket" in Rathangan

Plans have been submitted for a mini supermarket in Rathangan.

The proposed development is earmarked for the Kildare Road beside N Colan & Sons and opposite the TOP filling station.

Kildare Co Council has been requested to change the use of part of the existing car sales showroom to the mini supermarket.

The front and side of the existing building will be extended and modified to accommodate an off-licence, coffee shop, delicatessen, toilets and stores.

Also planned are changes to the existing car sales forecourt to allow for new car parking, according to the Construction Information Services database.

The proposed design also includes street landscaping.