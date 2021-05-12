Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, May 12

The death has occurred of Emily DUFFY

Celbridge, Kildare



Duffy (Celbridge) – May 11, 2021, (peacefully), after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, at home, Emily, beloved daughter of Robert and Gillian and loving sister of Luke; Sadly missed by her loving father, mother, brother, uncles, aunts, grandparents, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/ on Thursday at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or Aiobheann’s Pink Tie.

The death has occurred of Bridie Curran (née Conlan)

Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare



Bridie Curran, 1562 Lee Drive, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Predeceased, by her husbands Michael and Séan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, May, Jimmy, Edmund, Rachel, Bridie, Judy, Danny, John, Charlotte, Teresa and Bernadette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Removal from Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount, on Thursday morning at 10.15am via Kilgowan and Calverstown, to the Church of S.S. Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In line with HSE and government regulations, Bridie's Funeral Mass will be private for family members and close friends, max 50 persons in church. For those who would have liked to attended Bridie's Funeral Mass but cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence section below. Bridie's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie

The death has occurred of John Hughes

Castlekealy, Caragh, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare



Hughes, John, Castlekealy, Caragh and late of Timahoe, Donadea, Co. Kildare, May 11th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, children Barry, Graham, Ian, Carol and Janet, their partners, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Amy, Níosa, Saoirse, Cillian, Danny and DJ, brother Andy, sister Kathy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons).Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.caraghparish.net/webcam

John's Commital Service can be viewed at approx. 12:40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

John's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Thursday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers on please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Matthews

Brideswell, Kilcock, Kildare / Kilcock, Meath



Peacefully at her home following an illness. Daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Matthews. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sister; Maura (O'Keeffe), brothers; Eugene, and Joseph (Australia), sisters-in-law; Anne and Cheryl, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, carers, many friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later