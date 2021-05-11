Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 11

The death has occurred of John Courtney

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Ex Corporal, McDonagh Barracks,

formerly of The Curragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, son Eric, daughter in law Edel, grandchildren Ella and Laura, sisters Phyllis and Ita, brother Tony, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Jack (John) DEMPSEY

Leixlip, Kildare



DEMPSEY (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Dublin Corporation, Housing Dept.) May 9th. 2021 (peacefully) at his home. Jack (John), beloved son of the late Mary and James and dear brother of Frank (Joe) and the late Terasa, Mary, Lil and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving brother, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. John’s Funeral cortege will pass his home on Thursday morning (13th May 2021) at 10.30 am (approx) for friends and family to pay their respects. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Johns’ funeral mass online on Thursday (13th May 2021) at 11.00 am by following this link; https://confeyparish.ie/. You may also leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of John Keogh

1104 Coneyboro, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, children John, Brian, Gary, Edel, Pa, Karla and Darragh, brothers Mick and Brendan, sister Maree, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday morning (13th May) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Rita PENFOLD (née Cronin)

St. Patrick's Terrace, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of St. Patrick's Terrace, Naas. After a short illness in Cheam, Sutton, England. Predeceased by her husband Tony. Sadly missed by her sons Adrian and Neil, sisters Chrissie, Kits and Phyllis, brothers Michael and Tony, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Luke and Emily, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Rita Rest In Peace"

Rita's Funeral will take place on Tuesday, 18th May 2021, with a Funeral Mass in Cheam followed by cremation at 1.20pm in North East Surrey Crematorium - Cremation Chapel.

The cremation service will be streamed on;

https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view

Login / Order ID: 94008

Password: vtxypnmh