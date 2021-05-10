Eight patient on trolleys in Naas Hospital today
Health
Naas Hospital
There are eight patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
This is the second highest figure for hospitals in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin facilities.
There are two patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is twelve.
The most overcrowded facility in the country is Limerick University where 62 patients are on trolleys.
