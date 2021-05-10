LATEST: €10m solar farm near Naas gets green light

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a solar farm near Naas.

Elgin Energy Services Limited has been given approval for the 10.8 hectare facility between Monread North and Kerdiffstown.

The project will comprise solar panels on ground-mounted frames, four single-storey transformer stations and one on-site terminal station, according to Construction Information Services.

Also in the plans are storage containers and a temporary site compound.

The designs include security fencing, new and upgraded internal access tracks and CCTV.

Elgin Energy Services Limited applied for planning permission for 10 years and an operational period of 40 years.