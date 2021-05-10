Newbridge school to adopt new measures in relation to period poverty

A proposal for St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge put together to provide free sanitary products to people affected by period poverty has received a very favourable response from the school and is to be adopted in September for the new school year, it has emerged.

The proposal was put together by local student James Stokes (15) in collaboration with other students and the support of Cllr Chris Pender.

Student James said: “Period products, such as pads and tampons, should be available for all who need them, when they need them, in order to access education. Having periods should not be a barrier to education for anyone."

James, who is also a member of the student council in St Conleth's Community College, added: "Simply put, period products should be as readily available as toilet paper. There should always be a way to access period products when needed."

Period poverty is the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, handwashing facilities, and/or waste management.

Campaigning group Homeless Period Ireland and the Simon Communities say it is a growing issue in Ireland, particularly since the onset of the pandemic.

A study by Plan International also found that almost 50% of girls aged between 12 and 19 in Ireland found it difficult to pay for sanitary products.

Speaking of why he saw a need for this proposal, James said: “I didn’t actually realise it was a problem until I was speaking to some people about it, that’s when I found out there is no way to access any form of period products in the school, I was honestly shocked, I was aware that Chris also was involved in an "end period poverty" campaign so I contacted him and he helped me with all I needed during my research and investigation”

Cllr Pender praised James as a young man who wants to be pro-active in politics and wants to work to make changes to support people that don’t have access to basic necessities.

"I’ve been fortunate to have James along with me while I do my work on a couple of occasions and to say he’s passionate and committed would be an understatement.”

“Young people need to be encouraged and empowered to become active in politics and though they most certainly didn’t vote for me I am their voice too.

"James has been an inspiration to work with and quite honestly If he keeps going down the road he’s on I may start looking for a new job,” Cllr Pender joked.