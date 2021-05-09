Interiors: Make a big impact in a small room

Do you have a small room in your home that is not currently utilised to its best potential?

Perhaps your child is now in college, or you have always had a spare room that was only ever used as a storage/junk room or the occasional guest bedroom when required in a hurry.

As we are spending more time in our homes than ever before, it is even more important that our homes make us feel comforted and happy.

This week, I wanted to explore some ways that you could better utilise the space in your home to suit your lifestyle by giving unused rooms a permanent function. Depending on your personality and taste, here are my Top 5 suggestions to ensure your small room makes a big impact.

Create a hobby room

Imagine all the fun you could have creating your very own hideaway customised to suit your favourite hobby.

Whether you love painting, photography, pottery, yoga, music or crafts, a dedicated hobby room will make your time more productive, whilst allowing your creativity to shine.

Key items to consider here are storage, good lighting, layout and comfort.

Create a laundry room

A room dedicated to laundry is an excellent use of space, particularly in a home with no utility.

This room should comprise a washing machine, tumble dryer, airing cupboard, and plenty of hanging space. Concealed storage works best, as you want this space to look tidy and uncluttered.

Create a cosy reading room

For book lovers, this is a true indulgence. Think comfortable, cosy seating, good lighting and floor to ceiling bookcases.

If you are feeling more indulgent, you could add a small vintage drinks trolly.

Create a home office

A home office is a great use of space particularly for those with busy lives or for those who are now working from home due to COVID.

The home office can also act as a study space for children and young adults and can really be conducive to study.

Make sure it has adequate light and ventilation.

Consider dual functionality by having a sofa bed for the occasional guest.

Create a dressing room.

For those of you who have run out of wardrobe space or who have simply dreamt of your own private dressing room then seize the opportunity.

It needn’t be too extravagant. Some wardrobe space for clothing and shoes, a dressing table and some storage space for hair dryers, straighteners, bags and jewellery.

Good lighting is a must and keep the space soft with plenty of texture.

Thanks again for taking the time to read my column and I hope I have given you some inspiration for updating a spare room in your home.

It is so important in these difficult times to be kind to others but also to be kinder to ourselves. Updating a room that will bring you joy is always a good thing.

