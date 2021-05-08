Kildare Property Watch: Expansive unit at Maynooth Business Campus on market for €595k

A unit at Maynooth Business Campus is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €595,000.

Unit 11F contains an abundance of warehouse and office space that extends to over approximately 574 sq m (6,180 sq ft) so there is plenty of room to improve or grow your business in a superior location. It is currently for sale by private treaty.

Maynooth Business Campus is situated just off the M4 at Exit 7. Its location sits near the M4 entrance/exit and provides easy onward travel options via this motorway and subsequently the M50. Dublin Port and Dublin Airport can both be reached in 30 minutes from the campus. There are over 100 thriving companies working from this well maintained, landscaped and bustling business park.

According to the selling agent, the unit itself is a bright, modern, and spacious terraced unit with dedicated parking spaces. It spans two stories with bathroom and canteen facilities on both floors.

The layout consists of over 1,500 sq ft of warehouse space on the ground floor plus office space and reception area, together with office space on the first floor.

There is over 4,600 sq ft of office capacity in total, which is divided into a selection of large open plan and smaller zones.

This gives sufficient floor area to allow for current distancing measures and lots of room for your business to grow in the future.

The business campus is on the outskirts of Maynooth, which is a busy and prosperous hub of activity. Maynooth is a historic town that has been booming for many years and it is serviced by a superb network of public transport.

Find out more

Contact the Coonan Property Maynooth office on 01 6286128 for more information.