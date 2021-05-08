Kildare Property Watch: Top deck living in Naas

A two-bedroom apartment at 21 The Beeches, Naas, has come on the market with an asking price of €195,000.

The property is located on the Sallins Road, just a short walk from Naas town centre and approximately one mile from Sallins train station. The Beeches is a residential development of 24 apartments built in 2003.

Number 21 The Beeches is a top floor apartment extending to approximately 65 sq m of accommodation comprising of hallway, living room, kitchen/dining, two bedrooms, en-suite and main bathroom. The accommodation is in good condition throughout with the benefit of gas central heating, double glazed windows, security alarm system, intercom and built in wardrobes.

Parking and storage

The apartment also comes with designated parking and additional guest parking. External private storage units are also allocated to each apartment.

According to the selling agent, this is an ideal opportunity to purchase a starter home in this hugely sought-after part of Naas.

For further information, contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.

See more pictures of the property below: