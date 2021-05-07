Cricket season gets underway at Halverstown club

HALVERSTOWN’S SEASON GETS UNDERWAY

The cricket season may be getting underway later than usual, but it is a great relief to Halverstown’s many enthusiastic players that it is getting underway. As with most sports, the 2020 season was disappointingly truncated but hopes are high for lot more cricket this year.

In line with government rules and Cricket Leinster instructions practice, or “Nets” in cricket parlance, will commence at the club’s Harristown pitch, Brannockstown, on Thursday May 13th.

There is a maximum of 15 allowed to train so there will be two sessions each Thursday: 6-7pm and 7.15 to 8.15 pm. In previous years the club has had “Open Nets” for the first two evenings, where anyone was welcome to come along and

have a go at cricket.

However, with Covid-19 protocols this is no longer possible. It must be club members only and booking forms have to be completed, so any non-member wishing to join should contact Des Drumm at 086 22417161 for details.

The competitive season will start on June 7th and fixtures are due shortly. Both the Halverstown League Team and Halverstown Oaks, which normally plays only friendly games, are in Cricket Leinster’s T20 Junior Cup. For the Oaks it will be an exciting competitive first, featuring in a group with teams from Adamstown, Mullingar and local

rivals North Kildare.

The League team plays teams from Castleknock, Lucan and, yes another local derby, North Kildare. The Oaks will also have its usual social fixtures whilst the league team will play its normal league games in Division 12.

T20 is played in coloured kit rather than in traditional cricket whites. The club has designed team colours kit based on the yellow and green of the Purcell family crest, on whose lands in nearby Halverstown the club first played 136 years ago. Indeed in October the Club plans to celebrate its 135th Anniversary at the Osprey, having had to postpone

then event from last year. We hope to celebrate this extraordinary landmark in

style!

Contact Des Drumm at 086 2241761 or desdrumm@hotmail.com.