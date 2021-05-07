Call for council to allow more families build homes in rural areas in Kildare

The issue of a lack of housing supply in rural areas has been raised at the May meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

At the meeting, Cllr. Brendan Wyse received figures for the number of houses procured by Kildare County Council in the last three years in the villages of Allenwood, Coill Dubh, Derrinturn and Robertstown.

He said that when compared to the known units built on the ground, the figures show that the council has bought or leased over 90% of the housing supply available to private buyers living in the areas.

He believes the situation is compounded by difficulties in obtaining permission to build one off homes.

“We have a situation where young working families, some of whom have family land available, are not allowed to build one off houses, and are expected by the council to move into the rural settlements to live. The same council is buying up almost all of

the new houses, which means the supply is not there either. It is clearly not sustainable and something needs to change,” he said.

He tells the story of one young family in Carbury who recently returned to Kildare from Australia and had managed to secure the land and the finances to build their own home.

“This family was willing to build a home for themselves, but were refused planning permission several times. With the most recent housing estate built in Derrinturn fully bought up by Kildare County Council, and not even advertised on Daft.ie for private sale, there are no homes available to buy nearby either. They are considering leaving Kildare to go back to live in Australia as there is nowhere for them to live in their home county. This is the impact the current County Development Plan is

having on hard working Kildare families.”

Cllr Wyse says that the process of reviewing the County Development Plan is underway and that the plan needs to promote and enable the development of rural one off housing, rather than impede it.

“We need to remove any policies which limit or can be misconstrued to limit rural housing supply. We need to introduce new policies that will promote and support the building of rural homes and add measures to actively address any environmental concerns such developments might raise," he added.