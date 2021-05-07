Derrintirun Waste Water Treatment Plant to be upgraded

The Derrinturn Waste Water Treatment Plant is to be upgraded.

This is one of the approved projects under Irish Water’s Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme (STVGP).

“The upgrade will take place at the existing site to provide additional capacity for growth,” said Senator Fiona O’Loughlin.

“There is limited project information at this time as this is the selection process stage and all projects below will now go through detailed design and costings. Further communications on the projects will follow at a later date.”

The purpose of the STVGP is to provide funding for water and wastewater treatment plant growth capacity in smaller settlements which would not otherwise be provided for in Irish Water’s 2020-2024 Capital Investment Plan. The STVGP is focused on supporting growth in areas already served by IW infrastructure where current or future capacity deficits have been identified.

“I am continuing to work on getting the extension of Allenwood sewerage scheme for Allenwood South,” she concluded.