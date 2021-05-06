Inquest to be held this month into death of man at Kildare meat plant

An inquest into the death of a worker at Kildare Chilling Company a year ago will take place this month.

Inquests hearings in the Coroner's District of Kildare were suspended since January due to the Covid-19 pandemic but are resuming on Friday, May 21.

Separate Garda and Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigations were carried out following the death of Binak Cokaj, aged 55, at around 9.50am on May 14, 2020.

Albanian national Mr Cokaj, who lived in Monasterevin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the man was taken to Naas Hospital afterwards.

Kildare Coroner Prof Denis Cusack said that the situation regarding inquest sittings for 2021 "will be kept under active review" in the coming weeks.

A considerable backlog of inquests has built up and Prof Cusack commented last month that he was very anxious for cases to resume as soon as was safe to do so.