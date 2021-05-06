Man said he sold car that crashed in west Kildare

A man claimed that a car involved in an accident in west Kildare had been sold by him.

Greg Fields, 34, whose address was given as Samara, Killina, Carbury, was prosecuted for failing to give information on June 14, 2019.

Gda James Keating told Naas District Court on of receiving a call concerning a road traffic collision in Derrymahon, Timahoe, on June 3, 2019. He said a car had collided with a telephone pole but there was nobody in the vicinity.

Read more County Kildare news

He got a certificate from the motor taxation department at Kildare County Council indicating the defendant was the owner of the vehicle.

When he spoke to the defendant on June 14 the defendant said he sold the car to a Mark, but didn’t know his surname.

The car had been sold a few days prior to the accident.

The garda said the defendant indicated he sold the car for €200 but had no other details.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the vehicle log book was sent to Shannon after the sale and the defendant did not keep any record of any details.

Imposing a €300 fine, Judge Zaidan said the defendant should have retained some details about the new owner, even a telephone number.