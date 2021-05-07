Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind awareness day: Kildare's Birte and Teegan make a fantastic team

Just having completed the mammoth task of a PHD in German Irish History, Birte Shulrz McGaley is delighted to finally get it finished.

“It took a bit longer than I planned,” explained the Naas woman.

“I interviewed people who fled from the Nazis during the forties and came to live in Ireland.

“They had basically to become different people. To be forced out of your home and then get used to a different place, a different way of life, it was tough.”

So how has she been coping during the various lockdowns?

“Not too bad considering. It’s obviously been tough at times but I think it’s been the same for everyone,” she says.

Birte was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was a child. She explains how the disease causes the body to attack itself. It can cause persistent joint pain, swelling and stiffness.

Having suffered from chronic inflamation, her sight began to be affected from the age of three. It was a gradual loss of sight over the years.

“Now I am pretty much fully blind. I have very low light perception,” she says.

It was about 2003 when her sight really deteriorated so much that she needed assistance.

Getting around became a problem.

“I just reached a point where it was very difficult for me,” she stresses.

Birte grew up with dogs and loved having a canine companion, so getting a guide dog was a natural fit for her.

“I loved having a dog. I was without a guide dog for a year at one point and that was really tough. I didn’t realise how much I was relying on the dog. I was using the cane but it wasn’t the same. I didn’t have the same confidence or comfort,” says Birte.

Then Teegan came into her life.

“She is an absolute dote, she is friendly and energetic and so sweet. I still had the settling in period. With some dogs, it can be a bit easier. She is just wonderful. I am just so happy.

“It’s not a case where you find a match and everything is perfect. It’s not a magic bullet. It takes time.”

Birte points out that you have to get to know your dog and the dog has to get to know you as well.

She says the cane isn’t really for her, while she understands other people may find it useful, she really feels the guide dogs give her greater independence.

She has had several guide dogs and couldn’t bear to leave them when their service was done. When they retired, she kept them on as pets.

“I couldn’t part with them. We were lucky enough that we had the space and we were in a position to keep them. Some people can’t do that so they are given out to families as pets,” explains Birte.

When asked why people should support the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Campaign 2021, she stresses; “It’s an easy way to make a major difference to someon’es life, to help someone feel better about themselves and help them to live their lives. There is such a difference a dog can make.”

She emphasises how a guide dog can help you find your own identity.

“It’s a natural thing,” she explains.

The dog becomes part of the family. Her husband Paul, and her daughter also enjoy Teegan’s company.

Birte loves going out and about with Teegan, whether it’s collecting her daughter from school, or popping around the town doing her business with ease in pure comfort and confidence.

If you would like to take on the IGDB 100km challenge, log on to www.guide-dog-day -2021.raisely.com/ to find out how you can support this fundraiser.

If you would like to assist the IGDB without taking part in the challenge you can text ‘Woof’ to 50300 to donate €4, donate online at www.guidedogs.ie, donate by credit card by phoning 1850 506 300 or make an electronic transfer at www.guidedogs.ie. Cheques can also be posted to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, National Headquarters and Training Centre, Model Farm Road, Cork, T12 WT4A. Like all charities, their fundraising efforts have been hindered by the pandemic.