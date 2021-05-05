Tragic news in Kildare as female pedestrian dies at scene of traffic collision
The collision involved a car and a female pedestrian and occurred at approximately 6.45pm.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them. Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm -6.50pm this evening, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
