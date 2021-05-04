Handbag stolen from parked car in Curragh
Donnelly's Hollow in the Curragh
Gardaí are investigating after a handbag was taken from a car parked in the Curragh.
Then incident happened at Donnelly's Hollow between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 21 last.
Gardaí issued a general warning to people not to leave valuables in parked cars.
The following is general advice on thefts from vehicles issued by gardai:
- Ensure all windows are closed and all doors are
locked
• Ensure that your alarm / immobiliser is set
• Do not leave property on view inside your vehicle
• Do not leave cash, credit/debit cards, cheque
books or other valuable items inside your vehicle
• Do not leave personal documents (driving licence, insurance certificate, utility bills, bank
statements etc.) as this can facilitate identity theft
or lead criminals to your home address
• Be particularly careful with laptops, mobile
phones and other small electronic items as the
data they contain may be very attractive to the
thief
• Do not place property under the seat - it is not a
secure location and can often be seen
• If you must store property in your vehicle, place it
in the boot but do so at a location other than the
area where you intend to park
• Avoid parking in isolated places and, at nighttime, park in a well-lit area
• Consider retracting, where possible, your wing
mirrors as flush as possible to the doors to avoid
criminal damage
