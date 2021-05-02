Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed off Monread Avenue in Naas for €365,000

A four-bed semi-detached family home located just off Monread Avenue in Naas is on the market with an asking price of €365,000.

Number 7 Monread Brook offers spacious family friendly accommodation and has a large garden to rear.

It is very centrally located, being a short walk to Naas town centre and close to a host of amenities, including Monread Shopping Centre.

The well-proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises (downstairs) an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, office, bathroom, double bedroom and exercise room.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

This home offers lots of space and an enviable location, making it the perfect home for a growing family, according to the selling agent.

This property comes with an asking price of €365,000 and further details are available from Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie

