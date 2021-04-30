BREAKING: New Naas shopping centre plans 850 jobs

The Naas shopping centre owners, the Roche Group, have submitted a pre planning application to Kildare County Council.

The company says the project is on track with its original timelines to complete and fit out the huge site which never opened after the original construction ceased in 2008.

The new development will be known as Naas Town Centre.

The company says there is interest from major retail brands and that talks are underway with a number of these - as well as substantial healthcare and office enterprises which also be tenants

Development works are expected to cost in the region of €10m and will employ 150 construction workers at its peak.

Development works are expected to cost in the region of €10m and will employ 150 construction workers at its peak.

The Roche Group is owned by Ger Roche and his family, who also operated the Vista centre and pharmacy on Ballymore Road, Naas.

A number of large repair and maintenance projects have been completed in recent weeks to fix fire damage as well as to secure the site and to undertake a complete deep clean of the building to ready it for the next phase of fit out for prospective tenants.

At least 700 jobs are expected to be created at the Naas Shopping Centre and the next stage of plans are well underway for the completion and the significant fit-out of the four acre site in the middle of the town by local businessman Ger Roche and his family’s Roche Group. The project team is led by Ger Roche, Eoin Roche and project manager Frank O’Rourke, a former Fianna Fáil TD in Kildare North. Lisney, the appointed letting agents. “are very excited by the interest shown in the site by various well known retail brands and it is anticipated that the construction and fit out of the property could be fully finished by late 2022,” the company said in a statement.

It is expected that the Naas Town Centre site will consist of a range of mixed-use occupiers ranging from retail outlets with a supermarket anchor on the ground floor, mixed healthcare, office and educational uses on the upper floors with approximately 70 apartment units for senior living along. The development also had planning permission for 750 car parking spaces and it is expected that a conservative wage bill from the completed development will be at least €20m per year which will be made up from full and part time jobs in retail, educational, healthcare and office work as well as security, management and maintenance.