BREAKING: Former Naas businessman faces €2.5m cocaine allegation

A former Naas businessman is being prosecuted for allegedly possessing cocaine with a street value of €2.5m.

John Quinn, 59, whose address was given on court documents as Woodside House, Dunnstown Wood, Brannockstown, appeared before Naas District Court on April 28 and faces an allegation of possessing the drug for sale or supply .

Det Gda Dave McKinlay told the court that on November 3, 2018, a container arrived at Rosslare port by ship from Cherbourg, France.

He claimed a search of it revealed a quantity of cocaine.

The court heard that a the cocaine was hidden in a compartment and the container was carrying pallets.

Gda McKinlay said the floor of the container had been altered.

“It was a false floor,” he said.

A file had been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2018.

The garda said that there were a lot of strands to the investigation and he had no objection to bail being granted.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said bail terms had been agreed at an independent surety of €5,000 and the defendant’s own bond of €5,000.

Solicitor Tim Kennely described the defendant as a truck driver and said he had made himself available at the first opportunity.

The defendant must sign on three times a week at Tallaght garda station, surrender his passport and not apply for alternative travel documents.

He was a joint owner of Jondol Furniture Collection in Naas, which folded early in 2011.

The case was adjourned to June 23 for the preparation of a book of evidence