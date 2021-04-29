Pop up Covid test centre to open in Newbridge next week

A pop-up Covid 19 test centre is to open in Newbridge next week.

The Newbridge Local Electoral Area reported the highest Covid 19 14 day incidence rate in the county earlier this month.

In the two week period up to April 19, there were 134 cases in the Local Electoral Area (LEA) which has a population of over 35,000.

There have also been outbreaks at three Newbridge schools. The move has been welcomed by Minister for State, Martin Heydon and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin.

