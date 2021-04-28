BREAKING: Independent post mortem carried out on Newbridge stabbing victim

A second post mortem examination has been carried out on the body of a man who died following an alleged stabbing incident in Newbridge last month.

Danut Scurtu, 35, whose address was given as Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, faces allegations of assault causing harm on Jan Prochazka and possession of a knife contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act at Patrick Street, Newbridge, on April 7.

He appeared at Naas District Court today via video link from Cloverhill Prison.

Sgt Jim Kelly sought an adjournment to May 12.

He added the injured party died on April 10 and the investigation is ongoing.

Every effort is being made to have a file with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as soon as possible.

He also said a number of detectives have been assigned to the case.

Sgt Kelly said a preliminary post mortem report is available, but not the full report.

Read more County Kildare news

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly sought an adjournment to an earlier date.

He said he expected to have a report of an independent post mortem examination, carried out yesterday, in the “coming days” and maybe by the week’s end.

He said the defendant has protested his innocence throughout.

Referring to the day of the alleged incident, he said the defendant was on his way to the garda station in Newbridge to make a complaint.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Desmond Zaidan to May 12. He said the defendant is presumed innocent and expressed sympathy with the relatives of the deceased.