New bail condition imposed in Kildare teen rape allegations

A teenager charged with an alleged rape appeared at Naas District Court on March 23 and had a bail condition changed.

Neither the 19-year-old male nor the injured party can be identified after reporting restrictions were applied by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

The incident is said to have taken place on March 17, 2020, in County Kildare.

Detective Garda Wayne Kelly told a previous hearing that it would be claimed that the injured party was at a party also attended by the defendant. He added she went to the party with two other friends.

He began kissing her but she wanted him to stop. He then left the venue and returned. The injured party woke up to find the defendant having sex with her. The injured party was aged 18 at the time. The court was told that both parties are known to each other through mutual friends.

The defendant was told not to have any contact with the injured party and is to sign on once a week at a named garda station.

Solicitor Cairbre Finan said the defendant strenuously denies the allegation and he successfully applied for a change in signing on conditions.

Mr Finan said it was likely that the case would not be heard before 2023 and the defendant has not come to the attention of the gardaí and had been cooperative with the gardaí.

Judge Zaidan lifted the signing on condition and instead instructed the defendant to keep a mobile phone with him at all times and to keep the device charged so that he can be contacted. He added he must be ready to take calls at short notice.

The defendant was sent forward for trial at the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court. He was also assigned a junior counsel and a senior counsel to the defence team.